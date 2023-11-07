World Cup 2023, Australia vs Afghanistan – Match preview and result prediction

Pat Cummins’ Australia are all set to lock horns with Afghanistan on Tuesday (Nov 7) as the two teams meet in a tempting affair at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The contest will have bearings for both sides as a win for Australia could guarantee them a place in the semifinal while a win for Afghanistan could see them take a giant step towards an unlikely last-four berth. While a lot is riding on the fixture, fans will be served a treat in Mumbai. With #CWC23 semi-final spots on the line, who will emerge victorious in this crucial match in Mumbai? 🏏



Australia have been in red-hot form since losing to India and South Africa in the early stage of the tournament. Australia will rely on their formidable batting line-up spearheaded by David Warner and Travis Head who are in good nick of the form. The loss of Mitchell Marsh could be a big factor, but the team has enough to get the better of the opposition with the bat. On the other hand, their bowling form is also impressive despite conceding 383 against New Zealand in Dharamsala which is led by skipper Cummins and Mitchell Starc while Adam Zampa is also part of the unit.

Afghanistan on the other hand have produced a master class so far and could seal a semifinal berth if they win both matches. The batting unit will be led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Rahmat Shah while skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi has contributed whenever necessary. The bowling unit needs no introduction as Rashid Khan provides the fulcrum to the attack with Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Noor Ahmad also joining.

Form:

Australia - WWWWW

Afghanistan - WLWWW

Match Details

Match No: Australia vs Afghanistan, Match No. 39

Location: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time Start: 2:00 PM with toss taking place at 1:30 PM

Result Prediction

Australia are heavy favouites to win the match having carried momentum while an Afghanistan win looks hard, it can’t be ruled out considering their giant-killing form.

Predicted XIs of both teams

Australia - David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood