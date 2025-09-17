/World Athletics Championships: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra take field? Here's all you need to know about final

India’s Neeraj Chopra will have his eyes on the prize at the World Athletics Championships 2025 on Thursday (Sep 18) as he will take part in the final of javelin throw. Neeraj, who is the defending champion, qualified for the final on Wednesday, having thrown 84.85m in his first attempt. Interestingly, India will have two competitors in the final after Sachin Yadav also made the cut for the final 12. Ahead of Neeraj’s final in the javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2025, here’s all you need to know, including live streaming and other key details.

How did Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav qualify for the final of the World Athletics Championships 2025?

Neeraj qualified for the final of the javelin throw as he moved a step closer to his title defense. Neeraj, a two-time Olympic medallist, will defend his crown at the World Athletics Championships at the same venue in Tokyo, Japan, where he won a gold medal in 2021. Neeraj qualified for the final with an initial throw of 84.85 meters.

On the other hand, Sachin amassed a best throw of 83.67m, while this was less than the initial qualification mark, he still made the cut, having finished in the top 12. He will join Neeraj in the final round as the Indian duo pushes for glory.

Will Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav go head-to-head against Arshad Nadeem at the World Athletics Championships 2025?

Yes, both Neeraj and Sachin will go head-to-head against Arshad Nadeem at the World Athletics Championships 2025 as the Pakistani Olympic champion qualified with a throw of 85.28m.

What time is Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav’s World Athletics Championships 2025 javelin throw final?

Neeraj and Sachin’s javelin throw final is scheduled to start around 4:00 PM IST at the World Athletics Championships 2025.

Which channel will broadcast Neeraj and Sachin’s men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in India on TV?

Neeraj and Sachin’s men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 will be telecast live on the Star Sports channels in India.

Where to live stream Neeraj, Sachin’s World Athletics Championships 2025 javelin throw final in India?

The live streaming of Neeraj and Sachin’s men’s javelin throw final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.