LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Neeraj Chopra to Defend Title at World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

Neeraj Chopra to Defend Title at World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 21:37 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 21:37 IST
Neeraj Chopra to Defend Title at World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
Neeraj Chopra will begin his World Championship title defence in Tokyo on Wednesday. One of his main rivals will be up against Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won the Olympic gold in Paris last year.

Trending Topics

trending videos