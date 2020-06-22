World and European champion Bobana Momcilovic-Velickovic, 31, dies due to childbirth complication

World champion in 10-meter pistol shooting, Bobana Momcilovic-Velickovic died in Belgrade at the age of 31 due to complication during the birth of her child. Momcilovic-Velickovic was suffering from preeclampsia, a rare syndrome which affects pregnant women and is characterized by constriction of blood vessels throughout the body and hypo-fusion of multiple organs.

Momcilovic-Velickovic had participated in two Olympics Games in London (2012) and Rio De Janeiro (2016). At the European Championships in Wroclaw in February 2020, Momcilovic-Vevilickovic won two of her eight continental titles individually and as a team.

As per reports, doctors fail to recognize the symptoms of rare syndrome related to birth complication. Velickovic was in a coma for the last 10 days from which she never recovered. Her baby is alive and healthy.

“It is with deepest sadness we learned that Bobana Momčilović Veličković, multiple European champion in shooting sport, passed away after a short and severe illness in Belgrade at the age of 31. Bobana Momčilović Veličković was born in Bor on January 25, 1990. She started practicing shooting at the age of nine in her hometown,” ISSF said in a statement.

“In her last competition for the Serbian national team, at the European championship in the 10m Air Pistol event in Wroclaw 2020, she was dominant in the individual competition. She made a great contribution to winning the team title, and with these two gold medals, she became one of the most successful participants in the competition.

“Our most sincere condolences to Bobana’s family, friends and the shooting sport community of Serbia.”

