The Undertaker announces retirement; emotional fans, WWE Superstars pay tribute to 'Deadman'

"There's nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right,” said an emotional Mark Callaway or The Undertaker as the legendary WWE Superstar announced his retirement during the final episode of his documentary ‘The Last Ride’.

The Undertaker, aged 55, hanged his boots from in-ring action with a fitting tribute through his documentary ‘The Last Ride’ as arguably the greatest performer in WWE history completed a chapter lasting more than three decades.

A historic Wrestlemania streak, epic matches, unforgettable moments and immense respect given by his colleagues and fans, The Undertaker will go down as the best character in the history of sports entertainment.

Even though, The Undertaker said that he would be ready to step in, in case of any emergency, but made it clear that his final ride is the “perfect ending” for his in-ring career.

Tributes started to flow as soon as final episode of the documentary ‘Last Ride’ aired on Sunday where Mark Callaway or The Undertaker is seen reflecting on his career and his last match – Boneyard Match – against AJ Styles as he said he couldn’t have walked away with a better ending than this.

If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it: The Undertaker

"I believe I'm at a place now, post-Boneyard, which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business. Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being 'are you happy enough with that?' It was a powerful moment. You don't necessarily always get those,” said The Undertaker.

"If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it. [But] at this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.

"I'm at a point, it's time this cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years. I can do more good outside the ring than I can inside. I'm finally at a place where I can accept that."

The Undertaker has remained one of the most loyal performers for the WWE and Vince McMahon and over the years, became a father-figure in the WWE circuit due to his experience, class and willingness to help others out.

Championship belts and historic achievements have been a part and parcel of a legendary ride which has enthralled fans for more than 30 years. Thank you Taker.