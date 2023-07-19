FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 opening ceremony Live streaming: How to watch opening ceremony live

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 opening ceremony Live streaming: The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is all set to begin on July 20, Thursday. It is one of the biggest women’s football tournaments to date. With some of the biggest stars in women's football all set to take centre stage at this World Cup, the excitement, the interest and the coverage are expected to be better than ever before.

The tournament will start with a bang with several entertaining performances. The pre-tournament extravaganza will take place in New Zealand.

Women’s World Cup 2023 opening ceremony: Details

Date: July 20

Time: 5 am GMT/ 1 am ET/ 3 pm BST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, just before the opening game between co-hosts New Zealand and Norway.

Where is the World Cup opening ceremony taking place?

The Opening Ceremony will be held at New Zealand's national stadium, Eden Park, in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau.

What will happen at the Women's World Cup opening ceremony?

The ceremony will feature mind-blowing, electrifying performances showcasing the cultural diversity and heritage of New Zealand and Australia.

Women’s World Cup 2023 opening ceremony: Who all are performing?

One of the major attractions at the opening ceremony will be the live performance of the official Women’s World Cup 2023 track, ‘Do It Again’, by Australian female single Mallrat and Kiwi singer Benee.

Inviting singers for the opening ceremony is a staple for all FIFA events, with French singer Jain and Canadian Sarah McLachlan performing in the previous edition of the Women's World Cup in 2019.

Where can I watch the Women's World Cup 2023 opening ceremony?