Women's World Cup 2022: Can India still qualify for semi-finals after six-wicket defeat against Australia?

Mithali Raj-led India suffered a narrow six-wicket defeat at the hands of table-toppers Australia in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday (March 19). India's chances of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the semi-finals were dealt with a huge blow after their loss on Saturday.

India produced an improved batting show after a terrible collapse in their last game against England as they rode on half-centuries from skipper Mithali, Yatika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur to post a strong total of 277 runs on the board. However, Australia recorded the highest successful chase in the history of the Women's World Cup to bag a six-wicket win and maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

After a brilliant start from openers Rachael Haynes (43) and Alyssa Healy (72), who added 121 runs for the first wicket, Aussie skipper Meg Lanning slammed a brilliant knock of 97 runs to help her side chase down the target with three balls to spare. India did get into the game towards the end with quick wickets but a 20-ball 30 cameo from Beth Mooney took Australia over the line comfortably.

The loss has further dented India's chances of finishing in the top four as they sit on the fourth spot on the points table currently with four points from five matches. India have lost three and won just two games in the tournament so far. Mithali Raj & Co. have now been pushed into a must-win situation in the Women's World Cup 2022.

Can India qualify for the semi-finals?

India got their campaign off to a flyer with a win against arch-rivals Pakistan before slipping to a defeat against New Zealand by 62 runs in their next game. The Women in Blue bounced back to beat West Indies next before slipping up again against England and Australia to lose two games in a row.

India now have just two games in hands and will have to win both the matches to remain alive in the competition. India will not just have to win their remaining matches against Bangladesh and South Africa but will have to win by big margins to ensure their net run rate remains above the likes of England, New Zealand and Bangladesh, who are all in contention to finish in top four.

Women's ODI World Cup 2022 points table

India can still qualify for the semi-finals but are in a must-win situation and a loss in any of their next two matches will all but confirm their exit from the tournament.

Apart from India, New Zealand, England and Bangladesh can also finish in top four as they can earn a maximum of eight points from their remaining matches. England and Bangladesh both have only two points from four matches so far and a defeat in their next game will confirm their exit from the tournament.

New Zealand are currently placed fifth on the points table as their net run rate is lower than India despite the two teams having the same number of points after five matches each. India will have to win their next two matches by big margins to ensure they are ahead if net run rate comes into play for qualification into semis.