Women's World Cup 2025: Mandhana takes blame 'on myself' for loss against England

India opening batter Smriti Mandhana has taken the blame for Sunday's (Oct 19) loss against England in Women's World Cup 2025 in Indore. Chasing 289, India women fell short by four runs despite being in a strong position throughout the chase barring a mini collapse late in the match. Mandhana was batting beautifully on 88 when she tried to go over the ropes but fell in the process with Indian needing 55 runs in 8.4 overs. India suffered a mini collapse of three wickets from thereon and fell short of target in a heartbreaking result.

Mandhana takes blame for loss against England women

"We could have done better with our shot selection," Mandhana said at the post-match press conference. "It started from me, so I will take it on myself that the shot selection should have been better. We just needed six runs per over. Maybe we should have taken the game deeper. I'll take it [upon] myself because the collapse started from me."

After Mandhana's wicket, India quickly fell to 262/6 in 46.5 overs from 234/3 in 41.2 overs - a trait visible in all of their World Cup matches so far. The loss has threatened their chances of making it to the top four while England have qualified along with Australia and South Africa.

How can India make it to the semis?