/Women's World Cup 2025: England thrash New Zealand by eight wickets to finish second in league stage, set to face SA in semis

England dominated New Zealand in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, securing an easy eight-wicket win on Sunday (Oct 26) in Visakhapatnam. Chasing 168 runs in 50 overs, England opener Amy Jones scored a brilliant 86 not out, while Tammy Beaumont (40) and Heather Knight (33) made important contributions to guide their team to victory. With this win, England moved to second place on the points table and will now face South Africa in the first semi-final on Oct 29, while India will take on Australia in the second semi-final on Oct 30. The winners of these matches will meet in the final on Nov 2.

What happened in the match?

After winning the toss, New Zealand Women opted to bat first. Their batting collapsed, and the team was eventually all out for just 168 runs. Georgia Plimmer (43), Amelia Kerr (35), and captain Sophie Devine (23) were the main scorers for the team. For England, Linsey Smith shone with the ball, taking three important wickets for 30 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/31) and Alice Capsey (2/34) also claimed two wickets each.

Chasing a modest target of 168, England’s Amy Jones (86 not out) hit a brilliant half-century to lead her team to victory. Tammy Beaumont (40) and Heather Knight (33) also made key contributions. For New Zealand, captain Sophie Devine (1/20) and Lea Tahuhu (1/9) took one wicket each.

With this win, England moved to second place on the points table and will now face South Africa in the first semi-final at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Oct 29.

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025