/Women's World Cup 2025: Australia demolish Pakistan after surviving what could have been a scare

Australia women survived what could have been a scare from Pakistan in Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday (Oct 8). Pakistan had bowled well to stop Australia at 221/9 but botched their chase as the defending champions won by 107 runs. Australia bowled Pakistan for 114 in 36.3 overs to win their second match in the tournament and go top of the table. Pakistan, on the other hand, are now bottom of the table after losing three out three matches.

Australia face batting scare before Mooney's rescue act

Pakistan women won the toss and elected to field first in Colombo, Sri Lanka - the co-host of the tournament along with India. The defending champions were put through a test by the Pak bowlers, losing five wickets for 60 runs inside 16 overs including Ashleigh Gardner who had scored a ton in Australia's previous completed match. The score soon became 76/7 as Pakistan raised hope for a upset.

Beth Mooney, however, held one end and added 39 runs with Kim Garth for the eighth wicket before adding world record 106 runs for the ninth wicket with Alana King to take Australia past 200. Mooney finished unbeaten on 109 while King scored 51 not out at number 9.

Pakistan batting delivers another disappointing performance

During the chase, Pak batters could not replicate their bowlers' performance and lost five wickets for just 31 runs inside 10 overs. There was no coming back for Pakistan from that hole as they continued to delay the inevitable. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for a paltry 114 - only five more than Mooney's individual score of 109 and lost by 107 runs.

