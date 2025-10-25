Australia put on a commanding display against South Africa, winning comfortably by seven wickets in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on Saturday (Oct 25) in Indore. Chasing a target of just 98 runs in 50 overs, Beth Mooney (42) and Georgia Voll (38 not out) built an impressive partnership before Mooney was dismissed by Nadine de Klerk. Annabel Sutherland’s quick 10 runs off four balls guided Australia to an easy win. With this result, Australia will now face India in Navi Mumbai on Oct 30, while South Africa will meet England in the first semi-final on Oct 29. The winners of these matches will play in the final on Nov 2.

What happened in the match?

After losing the toss, South Africa Women were asked to bat first. Their batting collapsed, and the team was eventually all out for just 98 runs. Laura Wolvaardt (31), Sinalo Jafta (29), and Nadine de Klerk (14) were the only players to reach double figures. For Australia, Alana King shone with the ball, taking her career-best figures of seven for 18. Ashleigh Gardner (1/19), Kim Garth (1/21), and Megan Schutt (1/21) also claimed a wicket each.

Chasing a small target of 98, Australia had a poor start with Phoebe Litchfield (5) and Ellyse Perry (0) falling early. However, Beth Mooney (42) and Georgia Voll (38*) steadied the innings with a strong 76-run partnership. After Mooney’s dismissal, Annabel Sutherland’s quick 10 runs off just four balls sealed an easy win for Australia. For South Africa, Nadine de Klerk (1/13), Masabata Klaas (1/14) and Marizanne Kapp (1/11) took one wicket each.

With this win, Australia will now take on India in second semi-final in Navi Mumbai on Oct 30.

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025