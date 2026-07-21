/Women's tennis players to require one-time genetic sex test under new WTA policy

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced a major change to its women's eligibility policy, introducing mandatory one-time genetic sex testing for all players wishing to compete on the WTA Tour. The updated policy comes into effect on Tuesday and requires athletes to undergo a genetic test using a cheek swab, saliva sample or blood sample to determine the presence of the SRY gene, a gene located on the Y chromosome that is associated with male biological development.

Under the new rules, players will only need to take the test once during their lifetime. A negative result confirming the absence of the SRY gene will make a player eligible to compete on the WTA Tour. Players who test positive will be required to undergo additional medical assessment before a decision is made regarding their eligibility. The revised regulations also require players to sign a declaration acknowledging that refusing to undergo testing could result in disciplinary action.

The WTA's previous eligibility policy, introduced in 2024, allowed transgender women to compete if they had maintained testosterone levels below 2.5 nmol/L for at least two continuous years. At present, there are no known transgender women competing on the WTA Tour. Explaining the changes, the WTA said, “The WTA's women's eligibility policy is designed to promote equal athletic opportunities in women's professional tennis and maintain fair competition for all players participating in WTA tournaments.” "Since first being introduced in 1975, the eligibility policy has undergone periodic review in light of developments across international sport."

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"Following the most recent review, which included consultation with WTA members and evolving standards across women's sport, the WTA board approved an updated WTA women's eligibility policy beginning in 2026 based on biological sex."

The governing body also acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue. “The WTA recognises that this is a sensitive and complex issue and is committed to treating all players with dignity and implementing the policy in a respectful and thoughtful way.” The move follows similar policy changes made by other international sports organisations.