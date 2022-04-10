Woman shares pic of 14-year-old son's bruised hand, smashed phone after Cristiano Ronaldo's outburst

A woman has slammed Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo alleging assault after her 14-year-old son was left with a bruised hand and a destroyed mobile phone for being on the receiving end of the Portuguese forward's outburst post his side's 1-0 loss against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. The woman claimed her son has been left in shock after Ronaldo knocked his phone smashing it to the ground and hurting his hand post the game.

On Saturday, Manchester United lost 1-0 against Everton in the Premier League as their chances of finishing in the top four this season recieved another huge blow. Post the game, a video of Ronaldo went viral on social media which showed the Manchester Unite star knocking down an object off an Everton supporter's hand as he walked down the tunnel at the Goodison Park.

Ronaldo subsequently took to social media to apologise to the fan for smashing his phone and also invited him to watch a game at the Old Trafford. Sarah Kelly, the mother of the 14-year-old Everton fan, has shared pictures of his bruised hand and broken phone while slamming Ronaldo for 'assaulting' her son.

In a conversation with Liverpool ECHO, Sarah said she had taken her 14-year-old son Jake to watch an Everton game for the first time in his life. The mother-son duo were sitting in the Park End close to the tunnel from where players from both teams walk through after the conclusion of the game.

Sarah revealed her son Jake was trying to capture all the United players as they walked by and had lowered his phone trying to capture Ronaldo's injury when his phone was smacked to the ground by the Manchester United star.

"At full-time the Man United players started walking off. We were in the Park End so we were right by the tunnel where they came walking past - my son was there videoing them all," Sarah told the Liverpool ECHO.

"He filmed all the United players walking through. And then he lowered his phone because Ronaldo had pulled down his sock and his leg was bleeding. He lowered his phone to see what it was - he didn’t even speak.

"Ronaldo then just walked past, with a terrible, terrible temper and smashed the phone out of my son’s hand and carried on walking," she added. She also shared pictures of her son's bruised hand and broken phone.

The incident has completely put Jake off going to the game again: Sarah

Sarah reveaed her son Jake suffers from dyspraxia and is autistic. She stated that the 14-year-old was completely shocked by Ronaldo's actions and doesn't want to go and watch another live football match after what transpired at the Goodison Park on Saturday. Sarah said Ronaldo is an idol of her son but slammed the Portuguese star for his behavious calling it 'assault' on her son.

"I was crying, I was shook up, Jacob was in complete shock - he’s autistic and he’s got dyspraxia as well, so he didn’t really digest what was happening until he’s come home now," Sarah said.

"He’s really upset about it and it’s completely put him off going to the game again. This is the first football game he’s been to and this has happened. We had an absolutely brilliant day up until those final few seconds when they came off the pitch. It’s completely ruined the day and put a bad taste in our mouth.”

"I’d understand if Jake was waving it in his face but he wasn’t near his face, it was down by the floor checking his injury. He’s an autistic boy and he’s been assaulted by a football player, that’s how I see it as a mum," she added.

Ronaldo has already issued an apology to the fan for his actions but the Merseyside Police are currently investigating the matter and verifying the CCTV footage.