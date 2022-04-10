Cristiano Ronaldo issues apology for knocking fan's phone post Manchester United's defeat vs Everton

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo issued an apology on social media after knocking a fan's phone to the ground in frustration post his club's 1-0 defeat against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. After their disappointing exit from the Champions League, United have been winless in their last two matches in the Premier League as they drew 1-1 against Leicester City in their previous outing before slipping to a shambolic defeat against Everton on Saturday.

Ronaldo, who failed to find the back of the net and rescue his side, was seemingly frustrated post the game and appeared to have smashed an Everton fan's phone to the ground while walking through the tunnel at the Goodison Park. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ronaldo can be seen siping his hands towards the ground as he walked off the pitch post the game.

As per claims of fans who were present at the stadium, Ronaldo knocked down the fan's phone out of his hand as it smashed to the ground. Ronaldo took to social media to apologise for his actions and also invited the fan to watch a game at Old Trafford.

Also Read: Mason Mount, Timo Werner score brace as Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," Ronaldo said. "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game," Ronaldo wrote in a social media post.

"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship," he added.

Also Read: Premier League: Everton boost survival hopes with 1-0 victory over Manchester United

It was a frustrating outing for United, who are currently at the seventh spot with 51 points from 31 matches and are far off from a spot in the top four. Everton, who had lost against Burnley last week, took the lead through Anthony Gordon in the 27th minute. United failed to equalise despite coming close on a few occasions as they ended up conceding three points once again.

Ronaldo came close to equalising for United later in the game but failed to put it past the Everton goalkeeper. The defeat has also further hurt United's chances of finishing in the top four this season and securing a spot in the Champions League.