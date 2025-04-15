Texas Christian University's (TCU) Sedona Price didn't have any takers in Women National Basketball Association (WNBA) Draft of 2025. Her career now looks uncertain, especially with the fact that she is about to be 25 and has played with three team across seven-year college career.

Sedona was in chatter ahead of the draft which took place on Monday (Apr 14) but her name wasn't even called out for a team to show any interest.

Prince somewhat has been a limelight figure for various reasons including her social media posts about gender equity, alleged physical abuse and a landmark antitrust lawsuit to get money for the college athletes.

Sedona started her career with Texas for her freshman year before transferring to Oregon for 2019-20 season onwards. She graduated from Oregon in 2022 and joined TCU for 2023-2025.

In the latest college basketball season, she led TCU's Horned Frogs to program's first ever Elite Eight stage.

Sedona, however, was instrumental in getting the women's teams financial rewards for participation in NCAA tournament. Her post on gender equity in 2021 tournament led to NCAA-commissioned report reviewing gender equity which eventually culminated in women’s teams in the NCAA tournament getting individual revenue share. She is also the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit which will secure money for the college athletes.

The baller, however, has been involved in some controversies as well. Four women have accused her of misconduct and two out of those allegations are about sexual misconduct. Two of her former partners have also alleged physical abuse charge against the 6-foot-7 player from Texas.

Sedona's age may have also played a role in her going undrafted. In a chat with ESPN, an anonymous GM was reported saying: She's like a 24-year-old playing against, what, sometimes 18-year-olds?" the GM told ESPN. "She's older than some W players. And so it's just hard to tell, 'Are you that good, or are you just dominating people that are, like, literally, four and five years younger than you?'"