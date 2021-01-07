'With the five-star prisons, no one should complain': Irfan Pathan on bio-bubble fatigue

The year 2020 has been very bad for the sporting world due to coronavirus pandemic. The sporting events came to a screeching halt due to the dreaded virus. However, by the end of the year life slowly returned to normalcy despite restrictions placed to avoid the outbreak of the virus.

Cricket has returned in full flow ever since September, but there have been complaints of bio-bubble fatigue from the players and many of them have backed out from certain series or tournaments as well. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan feels that cricketers should not be complaining about the five-star prisons.

While speaking to CricTracker, Irfan said: "I believe we should take the world as it is. We all know that it is a difficult time. People are losing their jobs."

"For Cricketers and Sportsmen, if sports is going around the world, even with the five-star prisons, no one should complain. It’s the way it is. You have got to make sure you enjoy every bit of it, even if you are in the bubble," he said.

Recently, there were reports of Team India planning to boycott the fourth Test against Australia as it was being held in Gabba, Brisbane. Brisbane has harsh restrictions in place due to coronavirus outbreak in the Australian state.