'He’s dropped more catches than any other keeper in world': Ricky Ponting on Rishabh Pant

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was concerned about Rishabh Pant's form as a wicketkeeper after the 21-year-old dropped Australia opener Will Pucovski twice in three overs in the third Test at the SCG.

“The one’s (dropped catches) today are two that should be taken, simple as that. It’s probably lucky for Rishabh that Pucovski didn’t go on and make a big hundred or a double hundred and looking at the wicket, it looks like an unbelievable surface,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

Pucovski, who was dropped on 26, went on to score 62 before being dismissed by debutant Navdeep Saini. Pant has been a part of 65 dismissals in 14 Test match, however, the wicket-keeper batsman has dropped some crucial catches in the past.

“I’m sure when Rishabh put those catches down, he would have thought the worst and ‘here we go, he’s really going to make me pay’ but (Pucovski) didn’t today,” Ponting added. “I’ve said it all along, the knock-on Rishabh is always going to be on his keeping. Since his debut in Test cricket, he’s dropped more catches than any other keeper in the world. That highlights he has got some work to do with his keeping.”

Ponting praised Pucovski for his crucial 62.

“The thing I liked most was his composure. He looked really composed, he didn’t look overawed at all. He looked like he trusted his game, trusted his defence early on against some good fast bowling and just before the tea break started to expand his game a little bit; (he played) some nice cut shots, back-foot punches and some nice pull shots,” Ponting said.

“It’s a great start. He’ll be disappointed, no doubt, that he didn’t really cash in and make a big score. But at the same time, I think he’ll be quite content knowing he’s got a game that can stand up at Test level. We’ll all keep our fingers crossed and hope that he stays fit and healthy because he could potentially be a 10- or 12-year player for Australia.”