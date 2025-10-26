/With Australia ODIs done, when will Virat and Rohit play next for India?

The ODI leg of India's white-ball tour is over which means Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be flying back to home. The duo only play in ODIs for India after retiring from T20Is last year and Tests earlier this year. Both of them came good in the final match of the three-ODI series but India lost 2-1. Rohit scored a fifty and a hundred after failing in the first match and was named Player of the Series as well. Kohli, on the other hand, scored two back-to-back ducks before scoring an unbeaten fifty in the final match. But the question is, when do they play next?

When do Virat and Rohit play next for India?

India's next ODI assignment is a three-match home series against South Africa which begins November 30. South Africa, who recently played a Test series in Pakistan, are set to tour India for a full tour of two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is which begins with the Test series from November 14 in Kolkata.

After playing South Africa at home, New Zealand will be here for a white-ball tour of three ODIs and five T20Is in January. The Kiwis start the tour with ODI series on January 11. Rohit and Kohli, after the performance in Australia, are expected to play in South Africa ODIs, at least if not a surety against New Zealand.

Will Rohit and Kohli play domestic cricket?