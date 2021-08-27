WION EXCLUSIVE: 'I was emotional': World Athletics president Sebastian Coe on Neeraj Chopra winning Gold

Sebastian Coe, Britain's legendary Olympian and the president of World Athletics spoke exclusively to WION's Digvijay Singh Deo on Neeraj Chopra's win at Tokyo 2020.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Paralympics: PCI chief Deepa Malik elated as paddler Bhavina assures India medal

During the interview, Sebastian Coe revealed that he was emotional when Neeraj Chopra won the Gold in the javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I was emotional, my grandfather was Indian, my mother was born in Delhi so I have strong Indian heritage and family living in India. So for me that (Neeraj Chopra winning gold) was a really important moment. I recognise that not just important for Indian sports, but emotionally it was important for me aswell," Sebastian Coe said.

The two-time Olympic Gold medalist was further asked if he could give a piece of advice to Neeraj Chopra. To which he replied: "It is very important that he remains grounded and that he remains present and that he continues to do all the things in the environment that he has done them that has proven so successful to him and Indian sports."

"He doesn't have long to wait for a World Championship, he literally has a few months because next year we will already have world championships in Eugene and that is I am sure is somewhere he will hope he is able to shine. It is a new stadium and it will be a fantastic championships. But he also has to (play in) Commonwealth Games next year as well. So there is an awful lot for him to look forward to," he added.

Coe was hopeful that Chopra could build on the thought that he can win at the highest level. He went on to add that Neeraj Chopra's win at the Olympics will give other Indian athletes, irrespective of their events, the "confidence and belief" to achieve what he has done and win an Olympic title for India.