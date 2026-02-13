/Winter Olympics 2026 | Ukraine athlete Heraskevych appeals to CAS after being banned over helmet images

Vladyslav Heraskevych, the Ukranian athlete, was barred from racing in men's skeleton event on Thursday (Feb 12) during the ongoing Winter Olympics in Italy. He has now appealed against his ban to Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). Heraskevych was stopped from participating in the event for wearing the helmet showing the images of athletes who have died in Russia-Ukraine war. The athlete, meanwhile, has been awarded Order of Freedom from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for "selfless service to the Ukrainian people, civic courage, and patriotism in defending the ideals of freedom and democratic values."

Why was Heraskevych banned?

According to the judgement by jury of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, Heraskevych's helmet violated Olympic Charter and the International Olympic Committee’s Guidelines on Athlete Expression.

"I never wanted a scandal with the IOC, and I did not create one," Heraskevych said in a social media video. "The IOC created it through its interpretation of the rules, which many consider discriminatory. While the IOC’s actions made it possible to speak loudly about Ukrainian athletes who were killed, the very existence of the scandal diverts a huge amount of attention away from the competition itself and from the athletes taking part in it. That is why I, once again, propose bringing this scandal to an end.”

What next for Heraskevych?

The Ukranian athlete was allowed to participate in the two heat races which took place on Thursday (Feb 12). He now has argued before CAS to be allowed to either participate in the semi-finals on Friday (Feb 13) or do a run by himself under the watch of race officials. CAS has 24 hours to rule on the matter but Heraskevych would want it as soon as possible if he were to participate in the semis.