/WImbledon planning to honour local hero and two-time champion Andy Murray with statue at All England Club

Wimbledon organisers are planning to honour two-time champion Andy Murray with a statue at the All England Club. Murray, who ended a 77-year wait for a British winner of the men's singles title in 2013 before winning again in 2016, retired after the Paris Olympics last year. Wimbledon hope the statue will be revealed in 2027 during the championship's 150th anniversary. "We are looking to have a statue of Andy Murray here (Wimbledon) and we're working closely with him and his team," All England Club chair Debbie Jevans told the ainslie + ainslie Performance People podcast.

"The ambition is that we would unveil that at the 150th anniversary of our first Championship, which was 1877. "He's got to rightly be very involved in that and him and his team will be."

A bronze statue of Fred Perry, the last British men's champion before Murray, was erected at Wimbledon in 1984 to mark the 50th anniversary of his first singles championship.

Tennis greats John McEnroe and Billie Jean King are among those that have previously called for Murray to be honoured in similar fashion at Wimbledon.

French Open semi-finalist Boisson falls in Wimbledon qualifying

Shock Roland Garros semi-finalist Lois Boisson was eliminated in the first round of qualifying for Wimbledon on Tuesday by 197th-ranked Canadian Carson Branstine.

The French number one, now ranked 65th on the WTA Tour, was defeated after almost two hours of battle in the first grass-court match of her career, going down 6-2, 6-7 (1/7), 6-4.

On a windy Court 1 in Roehampton, where qualifying for Wimbledon takes place, the 22-year-old Frenchwoman looked ill at ease on grass -- a surface which differs greatly from her favoured clay.

Despite her stunning run at the French Open earlier in June, Boisson did not receive an invitation from the organisers of the next Grand Slam in the tennis schedule.

A wildcard in Paris, the player then ranked 361st in the world delighted the home fans by reaching the last four after defeating world number three Jessica Pegula and sixth seed Mirra Andreeva.

Boisson was then beaten in the semi-finals by American Coco Gauff, the eventual champion.

By virtue of her new ranking, Boisson was the top seed in Wimbledon qualifying.