/Wimbledon 2026: Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to clinch second consecutive title

Jannik Sinner delivered another masterclass on grass as he successfully defended his Wimbledon title with a hard-fought four-set victory over French Open champion Alexander Zverev in Sunday's men's singles final. The world no. 1 recovered after losing a tightly contested opening set in a match dominated by powerful serving, eventually wearing down Zverev to claim a 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The win earned the Italian his first Grand Slam title since lifting the Wimbledon trophy 12 months ago and marked the fifth major championship of his career. Sinner also celebrated his 100th match victory at Grand Slam tournaments, moving within two major titles of injured rival Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner's consistency proved decisive as he struck 58 winners while committing only 25 unforced errors during a gripping three-hour, 46-minute battle on Centre Court. He remained composed against a confident Zverev, who entered the final riding a 13-match Grand Slam winning streak.

The victory also erased the disappointment of Sinner's shock French Open second-round defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo, where he squandered a two-set advantage. His toughest test at Wimbledon came in the opening round, when he battled back from behind to defeat Miomir Kecmanovic in five sets. From that point onward, Sinner cruised through the draw, once again proving himself a dominant force on grass.

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The 24-year-old now boasts an impressive 44-3 win-loss record this season after capturing his sixth title of the year. For Zverev, reaching the Wimbledon final represented a remarkable turnaround. Having never advanced beyond the quarter-finals in his previous nine appearances at the All England Club, the German arrived in London full of confidence after finally winning his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

Although he became the first player in seven meetings to take the opening set off Sinner, Zverev was unable to halt his rival's dominance and has now lost 10 consecutive matches against the Italian. Despite the defeat, Zverev will rise above Carlos Alcaraz to world no. 2 in the ATP rankings on Monday. He was aiming to become the first German man since Michael Stich in 1991 to win the Wimbledon singles title.

Zverev left frustrated

A closely fought opening set featured only one break point, which Zverev successfully saved before edging the tie-break.

The first 15 points of the breaker went with serve as both players saved set points before Zverev sealed it with a blistering forehand winner. The second set followed a similar pattern, with neither player creating a break opportunity before another tie-break. This time Sinner elevated his game, dominating the breaker to level the match.

Zverev finally earned his first break point of the third set in the seventh game but slipped while chasing down a delicate Sinner drop shot. The German clutched his knee as Centre Court fell silent, with Sinner immediately crossing the net to check on his opponent before helping him back to his feet. The momentum shifted moments later as Sinner secured the decisive break when Zverev's serve finally cracked under pressure.

Frustration boiled over for the German, who hurled his racket across the grass after sending a forehand long on break point following an exhausting rally that left Sinner sprawled on the court. Sinner then served out the set to love, finishing with an ace to move within one set of retaining his Wimbledon crown. Zverev fought hard to stay in the contest, but Sinner broke serve again for a 4-3 lead in the fourth set.