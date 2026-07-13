/IND-W vs ENG-W, One-off Test: India close in on crushing win after Yastika Bhatia's record-breaking century at Lord's

Yastika Bhatia etched her name into cricket history with a magnificent century, becoming the first woman to score a Test hundred at Lord's as India tightened their grip on the inaugural women's Test against England on Sunday (July 12). Her superb knock anchored India's second innings of 341/7 declared, leaving England with a daunting target of 457 runs. The highest successful fourth-innings chase in women's Test history remains Australia's 198 against England in Sydney in 2011, highlighting the enormity of the task facing the hosts.

England's reply got off to a disastrous start as they slumped to 34/4 before Amy Jones produced a fighting unbeaten half-century to guide the home side to 130/6 at stumps, still requiring 327 more runs for victory. The contest will now extend into Monday's fourth and final day. There was no dream farewell for England veterans Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight. Beaumont, playing her final international match, was bowled for a golden duck by the impressive Kranti Gaud. The Indian players formed a guard of honour as Beaumont walked off the field.

Knight, who revealed after Saturday's play that she too would retire from international cricket after this Test, managed only 13 before being caught at short leg off Gaud. She also received a guard of honour as she left the field. Earlier in the day, Bhatia survived an early scare when Lauren Bell beat her with the first delivery of the morning. The ball clipped the off stump but failed to dislodge the bails, giving the left-hander a crucial reprieve. The 25-year-old capitalised on that moment with a fluent display of strokeplay. She showed no signs of nerves in the 90s and reached her maiden international century in any format after lunch.

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Bhatia moved to 99 with consecutive boundaries off Issy Wong before taking a quick single to complete her century from 145 balls, including 12 fours. She celebrated by punching the air as teammates applauded from the Lord's pavilion balcony.

Her landmark innings placed her alongside Indian men's legends Vinoo Mankad, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid as Test centurions at Lord's.

Bhatia's memorable innings ended on 113 when she was caught at extra cover attempting to loft Sophie Ecclestone. She received a standing ovation from the crowd and congratulations from England players as she left the field. Ecclestone later completed figures of 5/118 from 33.3 overs, becoming only the second woman to take a five-wicket haul in a Test at Lord's after Gaud's outstanding 5/37 in England's first innings. Richa Ghosh added further momentum for India with a brisk unbeaten 50, increasing England's troubles after their recent T20 World Cup final defeat to Australia at Lord's.