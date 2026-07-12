/IND W vs ENG W: India's Yastika Bhatia becomes first woman to score Test century at Lord's

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia etched her name into the record books on Sunday (Jul 12), becoming the first woman to score a Test century at Lord’s. The historic feat came on the third day of India’s ongoing four-day Test against England, with Bhatia reaching the milestone by taking Issy Wong for a single to register her maiden Test hundred.

The landmark moment sparked an emotional celebration, as Bhatia acknowledged the applause by raising her bat and removing her helmet before bowing to the pitch and touching it with her forehead as a mark of respect.

She also folded her hands in gratitude while her teammates applauded from the dressing-room balcony and dugout. Her innings also secured her a coveted place on the prestigious Lord’s honours board.

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Playing only her fourth Test for India, Bhatia brought up her century in 145 deliveries during the second innings. Her knock was defined by calmness, resilience and disciplined strokeplay, standing out on one of cricket’s most iconic grounds.

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