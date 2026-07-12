/FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sack coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing campaign

Senegal has dismissed head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after the team’s poor performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Lions of Teranga went into the tournament with high hopes after beating Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final in January. Many believed they could make a strong run for the World Cup title, instead, Senegal had a disappointing campaign, according to Reuters.

They lost their first two group matches against France and Norway. In the round of 32, they were leading Belgium 2-0 with only five minutes left in normal time but conceded twice before losing 3-2 after extra time.

Thiaw, 45, was also set to begin a five-match suspension in Sep during Senegal’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The ban followed his decision to lead his players off the field in protest after Morocco was awarded a penalty in January’s AFCON final in Rabat.

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According to Reuters, citing French newspaper L’Equipe, former France midfielder and World Cup winner Patrick Vieira, who was born in Dakar, is one of the main contenders to replace Thiaw.