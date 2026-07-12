Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland breaks down after Norway’s heartbreaking exit | WATCH

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland breaks down after Norway’s heartbreaking exit | WATCH

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 13:18 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 13:18 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland breaks down after Norway’s heartbreaking exit | WATCH

Erling Haaland Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Erling Haaland's World Cup dream came to an end as England edged Norway 2-1 after extra time to book their place in the next round.

Erling Haaland’s impressive FIFA World Cup 2026 journey ended in disappointment on Sunday (IST) as England defeated Norway 2-1 after extra time to reach the semi-finals. Haaland, who had scored seven goals in his first four matches, failed to find the net for the first time in the tournament, as England’s defence did well to keep the Norwegian striker quiet throughout the game.

The Manchester City forward found it difficult to make an impact in the hot and humid conditions in South Florida and was substituted with about 15 minutes left in extra time as Norway pushed for a late equaliser.

“This has been an insane journey," Haaland said after the match.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

England secured the win through two goals from Jude Bellingham. The Real Madrid midfielder first cancelled out Andreas Schjelderup’s opening goal before scoring the winner in extra time.

After the final whistle, Haaland shared a hug with his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Bellingham before slowly leaving the pitch, bringing his World Cup campaign to an emotional end.

After the defeat, Haaland stood in disbelief with tears in his eyes as his World Cup dream came to an end.

Trending Stories

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

WATCH

Despite the loss, Haaland leaves the World Cup with his reputation stronger than ever. His seven goals were key to helping Norway reach the quarter-finals, their best World Cup performance in decades.

England will now face Argentina in a highly anticipated semi-final.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

Trending Topics