/FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland breaks down after Norway’s heartbreaking exit | WATCH

Erling Haaland’s impressive FIFA World Cup 2026 journey ended in disappointment on Sunday (IST) as England defeated Norway 2-1 after extra time to reach the semi-finals. Haaland, who had scored seven goals in his first four matches, failed to find the net for the first time in the tournament, as England’s defence did well to keep the Norwegian striker quiet throughout the game.

The Manchester City forward found it difficult to make an impact in the hot and humid conditions in South Florida and was substituted with about 15 minutes left in extra time as Norway pushed for a late equaliser.

“This has been an insane journey," Haaland said after the match.

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England secured the win through two goals from Jude Bellingham. The Real Madrid midfielder first cancelled out Andreas Schjelderup’s opening goal before scoring the winner in extra time.

After the final whistle, Haaland shared a hug with his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Bellingham before slowly leaving the pitch, bringing his World Cup campaign to an emotional end.

After the defeat, Haaland stood in disbelief with tears in his eyes as his World Cup dream came to an end.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

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Despite the loss, Haaland leaves the World Cup with his reputation stronger than ever. His seven goals were key to helping Norway reach the quarter-finals, their best World Cup performance in decades.