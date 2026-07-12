/FIFA 2026 | Argentina survive scare from 10-man Switzerland for a place in semi-final

Argentina survived a heart-stopping quarterfinal against Switzerland, winning 3-1 in extra time in Kansas City on Saturday (Jul 11), to book a semifinal date with England. Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring in the 10th minute, before Dan Ndoye pulled Switzerland level in the 67th. Julian Alvarez struck a stunner in the 112th minute, and Lautaro Martinez sealed it deep in stoppage time at 120+1'. The Swiss, reduced to 10 men after Breel Embolo's second yellow in the 72nd minute, refused to fold, giving the defending champions a genuine scare before Argentina's extra bodies eventually told.

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How the match folded out? Argentina broke the deadlock in the 10th minute when Alexis Mac Allister rose highest to glance home a Lionel Messi corner, giving the holders the perfect start. That lead held through a tense, foul-strewn first half, with Switzerland patient in possession but short of clear chances. Argentina broke the deadlock in the 10th minute when Alexis Mac Allister rose highest to glance home a Lionel Messi corner, giving the holders the perfect start. That lead held through a tense, foul-strewn first half, with Switzerland patient in possession but short of clear chances.

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The Swiss found their reward in the 67th minute, Dan Ndoye combining with Ricardo Rodriguez before slotting coolly under Emiliano Martinez to make it 1-1. Five minutes later, Switzerland's task got harder as Embolo, already booked, was shown a second yellow for simulation and walked.

Down to 10 men, the Swiss dug in and forced extra time. The deadlock finally broke in the 112th minute, when Julian Alvarez cut in from the left and curled an unstoppable effort into the top corner, a strike good enough to be a Puskas Award contender. With Switzerland pushing bodies forward in search of another leveller, Argentina punished the gaps left behind as Lautaro Martinez, sharp off the bench, pounced on a rebound in the first minute of stoppage time to make it 3-1 and send Argentina through.

What next for Argentina?

Argentina will next face England in the FIFA 2026 semi-final on Wednesday (Jul 15) at Atlanta Stadium for a place in the second consecutive final of the World Cup.

Where to watch and live stream Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches?