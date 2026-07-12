/FIFA 2026 | 'Painful to lose that way': Switzerland coach slams VAR rule after QF exit to Argentina

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin criticised the VAR process after his team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 journey ended with a 3-1 extra-time loss to defending champions Argentina. He said the decision to send off Breel Embolo changed the match and ruined Switzerland’s chances.

During the match, Argentina took the lead early through Alexis Mac Allister, but Switzerland responded well, as Dan Ndoye scored in the 67th minute to make it 1-1. Just five minutes later, the match changed when Embolo received a second yellow card for simulation after a long VAR review.

At first, the referee showed a yellow card to Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes. After checking VAR, the referee changed the decision, booked Embolo instead and Switzerland had to continue with only 10 players.

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"There was definitely no reason to award a yellow card," Yakin said. "It was a harmless situation. He should have let the play continue."



"We were punished because of a rule that is unacceptable. I don't understand it. The fact that they intervened unnecessarily is extremely hurtful. It's a rule that has nothing to do with football. It destroyed our game today. We have to accept it, but it is painful to lose that way," he added.

Even with 10 players, Switzerland held off Argentina until the later stages of extra time.

Julian Alvarez scored from long range in the 112th minute to restore Argentina’s lead and Lautaro Martinez added another goal near the end to seal a 3-1 victory. The win sent Lionel Scaloni’s team into the semi-finals, where they will face England.

Yakin felt Switzerland had gained control of the match before the controversial red card changed the outcome.

"I would like to praise the entire team because we came back from a goal down against the world champions and we had the momentum," he said, according to Reuters.



"We were dominating and controlling the match, and then we were punished because of a rule that is unacceptable. I don't understand it. My boys are the real heroes," said the Swiss coach.



Midfielder Remo Freuler also questioned the decision, calling for an explanation from world football's governing body.



"I'm very proud of the team. You could tell that we gave 100%," Freuler said. “I don't understand how VAR can make such a decision, and FIFA has to explain it to us.”

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)



An emotional Embolo was left in tears after his dismissal and was consoled by teammates as he walked off the pitch. Yakin defended his striker, insisting he bore no responsibility for the defeat.



"He was fouled many times, and he had a few very good moments in this game, but then he couldn't help the team any more," Yakin said.



"I don't blame him. Obviously, he is shattered because he could not help the team. It was a refereeing mistake," he added.



Although Switzerland fell short of a historic semi-final berth, Yakin took pride in a campaign that saw his side reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1954.