/Jos Buttler surpasses Virat Kohli to become third-highest run-scorer in T20Is

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler produced a sensational innings of 131 off just 64 balls in the fifth and final T20I against India at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday (Jul 11). Opening the batting, Buttler’s explosive knock featured 12 boundaries and eight sixes, helping England post a commanding total. The innings also marked a major milestone for Buttler as he took his T20I career tally to 4,212 runs, surpassing former India captain Virat Kohli to become the third-highest run-scorer in the format. Kohli finished his T20I career with 4,188 runs from 125 matches between 2010 and 2024, while Buttler reached the landmark in his 160th appearance for England.

In the standings, Pakistan captain Babar Azam continues to lead the chart with 4,596 runs from 145 matches, while former India skipper Rohit Sharma sits second with 4,231 runs, amassed in 159 T20Is between 2007 and 2024.

Buttler’s century also rewrote the record books by becoming the highest individual score against India in men’s T20Is. He eclipsed the previous record of 125 not out, set by West Indies opener Evin Lewis against India in Kingston on 9 Jul, 2017. Lewis had reached that unbeaten score from 62 deliveries, striking 12 fours and six sixes.

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England complete dominant series win

Riding on Buttler’s magnificent 131 and an unbeaten 95 from captain Harry Brook, England piled up a daunting 257/3. While, India struggled to keep pace in the chase and were restricted to 201/8, with Sam Curran claiming three wickets and Adil Rashid picking up two.

The comprehensive victory sealed a 4-0 series triumph for England, marking India’s first-ever T20I series clean sweep against England. The result also lifted England to the top of the ICC T20I team rankings.

For India, it was another disappointing outcome under newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, who has now endured consecutive series defeats.

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