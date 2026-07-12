/Why do England fans sing Wonderwall? The story behind the new football anthem

England's use of Oasis' iconic hit ‘Wonderwall’ at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked a fresh wave of popularity for the song, with players, fans and even Noel Gallagher embracing the memorable post-match singalong. Since its release in 1995, ‘Wonderwall’ has remained one of the most recognisable songs in British music. However, Oasis' reunion tour, which started last summer, has given the classic track renewed momentum.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, every participating countries were asked to submit a playlist of songs to be played before and after matches. England selected 'Wonderwall' alongside Neil Diamond's ‘Sweet Caroline’ and The Beatles' ‘Hey Jude’. Although ‘Sweet Caroline’ has become England's traditional celebration anthem in recent years, the emotional scenes following the victory over Croatia in Dallas may signal a shift toward ‘Wonderwall’ becoming the team's new soundtrack.

The song's popularity has already surged following that memorable occasion. According to Spotify, streams of ‘Wonderwall’ increased by 50% in the UK after England's match against Croatia. With players including Jude Bellingham joining supporters in singing the anthem, the post-match celebration created a lasting memory for the squad. Harry Kane described the experience as one of the greatest moments of his England career while speaking on the Lions' Den podcast. "That was one of my favourite ever moments in an England shirt and especially at a major tournament. “I know it's just the first game and we're not getting carried away, but just that emotional connection with the fans. We know how much it means to them. We have that connection right now but just that moment, singing Wonderwall in the stadium. Everyone knew the words and that was a really special moment.”

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Photograph: (WION)

See England fans singing Wonderwall song

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford also highlighted the impact of the supporters. "We all thrive off it. And when they're coming out in full force like they are, I think it's only going to get better as well. "The next two games, I think we'll see a lot more numbers [of fans] coming over. We all love it. "We're all passionate people, and we know the England fans are passionate as well. It drives us."

Midfielder Declan Rice echoed those sentiments in an interview with the BBC. "Being in Dallas, singing Wonderwall. There's nothing like that first time. "Just soaking all that up and seeing the England fans. Being a player at a major tournament for England just feels different. I can't explain it. "It's the biggest honour in football for me."

Meanwhile, Oasis co-founder Noel Gallagher, despite previously saying that he supports Ireland because of his parents' heritage, welcomed England fans adopting the song. Speaking on talkSPORT, presenter Jason Cundy revealed a text message he received from Gallagher during a live broadcast. “He [Gallagher] said, ‘For your information, that song belongs to the people’, talking about Wonderwall, right?” "That moment at the end where Harry Kane was talking about a special moment for fans."