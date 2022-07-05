Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza-Mate Pavic reach mixed doubles semifinals

ANI
London, UK Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 04:14 PM(IST)

Sania Mirza-Mate Pavic reach mixed doubles semifinals at Wimbledon 2022. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

India's Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic defeated the Canadian-Australian pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers to enter the semi-finals of mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2022.

India`s Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic beat the fourth-seeded Canadian-Australian pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers to seal their place in the mixed doubles semi-finals of Wimbledon 2022. The duo of Mirza and Pavic made it to the next round with the 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Dabrowski and Peers.

The Indo-Croat pair will take on Robert Farah and Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinal clash. Meanwhile, Ajla Tomljanovic after two hours and 34 minutes of dizzying all-court rallies, overcame French No.1 Alize Cornet 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to book a spot in the quarterfinals at All England Club once again.

Tomljanovic is the first Australian woman to reach back-to-back Wimbledon quarterfinals since Jelena Dokic reached the quarterfinals in 1999 and the semifinals in 2000.

Also Read: Mats Wilander slams toxic atmosphere in Nick Kyrgios- Stefanos Tsitsipas tie

The Australian had a topsy-turvy victory over Cornet during her Wimbledon campaign last year as well, defeating the Frenchwoman in three sets in the second round. History repeated on No.2 Court on Monday, and Tomljanovic now has a 3-2 lead in their head-to-head clashes.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live streaming: When and where to watch Wimbledon QF tie in India?

"Today was crazy. [Cornet`s] level was really high from the get-go. I think the second point of the first game was so long that I kind of thought to myself, `Oh, my God, I don`t know if I`m going to physically be able to keep up with her.` But I found a way," Tomljanovic said afterwards.

"It felt like a coin toss a little bit. I mean, she fights till the end. She wasn`t giving me much. That`s why in the end I was a little bit in disbelief that I actually came through," she added. 

Topics

Wimbledon 2022

Full Coverage

Wimbledon 2022

Full Coverage
  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jul 05, 2022 | 5th Test - Day LIVE
Pataudi Trophy, 2021/22
ENG
284
(61.3 ov)
377/3
(76.2 ov)
 VS
IND
416
(84.5 ov)
245
(81.5 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jul 04, 2022 | 3rd Place Play-off
ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C, 2022
BEL
(20.0 ov) 149/5
VS
SPA
145/9 (20.0 ov)
Belgium beat Spain by 5 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Jul 04, 2022 | Match 5
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malaysia, 2022
BHU
(20.0 ov) 110/9
VS
MLD
104/8 (20.0 ov)
Bhutan beat Maldives by 6 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App