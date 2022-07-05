Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live streaming: When and where to watch Wimbledon QF tie in India?

The action continues in Wimbledon 2022 as the competition is getting intense with each passing day in every category. On Tuesday (July 05), Serbian star Novak Djokovic will play his quarter-final match as he will be up against the 20-year-old Italian player Jannik Sinner in what promises to be an enthralling battle.

For the unversed, Djokovic will be playing his 13th quarterfinal at the premier tournament in London. He went past Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven in four sets in the fourth round whereas Sinner was in top form and beat Carlos Alcaraz in an intense content, which was of four sets, to enter his made his maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance.

Here's the live streaming details of the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner quarter-final match in Wimbledon 2022

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner quarter-final tie in Wimbledon 2022 be played?

The Djokovic vs Sinner quarter-final match at Wimbledon 2022 will be held at the Centre Court.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner quarter-final match in Wimbledon 2022 commence?

The Djokovic vs Sinner quarter-final clash at Wimbledon 2022 will kick off at 6:00 pm IST on Tuesday evening (July 05).

ALSO READ | Seven-times major champion Mats Wilander slams toxic atmosphere in Nick Kyrgios- Stefanos Tsitsipas tie

Which TV channels will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner quarter-final match in Wimbledon 2022?

The Djokovic vs Sinner quarter-final tie at Wimbledon 2022 will be available for broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner quarter-final match in Wimbledon 2022?

The Djokovic vs Sinner quarter-final fixture at Wimbledon 2022 will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.