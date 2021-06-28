Wimbledon 2021: Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas crashes out in first round

Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas has been knocked out of the Wimbledon 2021 in a shocking loss to American ace Frances Tiafoe in the very first round on Monday.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic avoids shock as Centre Court comes back to life

The Greek tennis star was cleaned up in straight sets 4-6, 4-6, 3-6 in his third first-round loss at the grass-court Slam after 2017 after 2019.

This is Frances Tiafoe, who is currently 57th ranked in ATP's list, biggest win and he will proceed into the second round.

Tsitsipas dominated the match in terms of Aces, first-serve percentage and winning the receiving points. However, the American player still managed to get the better of Roland Garros finalist.

Earlier, World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic came back from behind to beat 10-year-old Jake Draper.

"It feels great seeing everyone and being back on the most sacred tennis court in the world," Djokovic, who is bidding to win a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, said on court.

"It was very sad last year that Wimbledon was cancelled but really glad the sport is back."