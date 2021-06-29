Wimbledon 2021: ‘One of my best serving performances’, says Novak Djokovic on winning first-round

Novak Djokovic started off his Wimbledon title journey with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 success more than 19-year-old Jack Draper.

Novic Djokovic battled in the first set, neglecting to convert over any of his seven break point openings. Yet, he raised his level across the following three sets, facilitating to triumph and progressing to the second round.

The World No. 1 crushed down 25 aces in the match, the second-highest of his vocation. He additionally lost only 16 points on his services across the four sets.

Addressing the media following the success, Novak Djokovic pronounced he could not be more satisfied with his serving show. He said: "I think I probably had one of the best serving performances that I can recall on any surface. I think I matched, someone told me, the record I had whether it was earlier this year or last year in Australia, also 25 aces in four sets. Yeah, I could not be more pleased with the rhythm of my serve. On grass, the quickest surface in our sport, it helps a lot getting a lot of free points on that first serve."

The Serb additionally held some recognition for Jack Draper, who gave World No. 1 a slight panic on his Grand Slam debut: "I thought he was playing well. He was fighting. Obviously, for him, a unique occasion playing for the first time on Wimbledon Centre Court. He has done well. Had break chances in the first set to come back into the match. He came up with some good serves."

Novak Djokovic was seen losing his balance a few times in the early trades. The Serb said the new grass on Center Court was very tricky because of the rooftop being shut: "I was kind of slipping a few times on those breakpoints," he said. "Still finding my footing, I would say, on the grass that was quite slippery, quite moist. It was probably because of the roof."

As the reigning men's singles champion, Novak Djokovic opened play on Center Court on Monday as is standard. Talking about women's reigning champion Simona Halep would have ventured out for the principal match on Tuesday, her withdrawal implies World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will open procedures.

Talking about the custom, Novak Djokovic said he wouldn't fret those roles being switched later on: "Why not?”I’m not in the committee of Wimbledon, so I don’t make those decisions. My opinion, of course, in terms of the decision-making process doesn’t matter much. But, why not? Of course, that would be nice to see. They deserve it. I will be in favor of it."