Will this be RCB's year in the IPL? Dinesh Karthik comes up with cheeky response

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made a brilliant start to their campaign under new skipper Faf du Plessis in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. RCB have won three out of their first four matches in IPL 2022 and have been on a roll so far this season.

Recently, veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was asked about RCB's chances of winning their maiden IPL title this season. Karthik was roped in by RCB at the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year after being released by his former side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He has been fantastic with the bat for the franchise in the lower-middle order and has emerged as one of the best finishers this season.

When asked if this will be RCB's year in the IPL, Karthik came up with a cheeky response and said he is not good when it comes to predictions. However, Karthik admitted the team is in a good space and things are looking good for them at the moment.

"(Laughs) I am not a man for predictions. But I must say the mood in the camp is good and I think we are (heading) in a good direction. We are in a good space, so I must say we are looking good at the moment," Karthik said in a video for IPLT20.com.

RCB lost their opening game against Punjab Kings by 5 wickets to get off to a poor start in the season but bounced back to winning ways Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next encounter. RCB then went on to bag back-to-back wins against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in their next two matches.

Karthik, who played a stunning knock of 23-ball 44 against Rajasthan Royals, has been relishing the finisher's role at RCB. The veteran wicket-keeper batter said he has clarity about the role he has been assigned at the franchise and is trying his best to do justice with it.

"It's about assessing the situation, trying to understand and use your experience to figure out what's the best way to do it on that day or that wicket. The part that I have been most excited about is the clarity that has been given to me and I am trying to do my best at it."