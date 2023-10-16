Will Ronaldo go beyond Euro 2024 and play World Cup 2026? CR7 answers

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has responded regarding his future in the sport. Quizzed by reporters if he will be playing in his 40s, Ronaldo, who recently secured Euro 2024 qualification for his side after a scintillating brace against Slovakia said he had not set any targets.

“Things have happened in my life, both on a personal and professional level, that make me think more in the short term nowadays. People say I’m going to play on until I’m 40 or 41 years old. I don’t set these targets. It’s a question of just enjoying the moment, which is a good moment. I feel good," said Ronaldo.

"My body is responding to how I’ve treated it over the years. I’m happy both at my club and in the Selecao. I’ve scored plenty of goals, I feel in good shape physically. It’s a question of enjoying the moment," he added.

Ronaldo's 1,000 goal target

Last week, Ronaldo scored in Portugal's 3-2 win, which took his goal tally with the national team to 125. After the watch, it was revealed that Jorge Nuno Pinto, the president of FC Porto made a bet with Ronaldo to score 1,000 goals which the forward had immediately accepted.

"It will be quite difficult, but it’s about my mindset and my motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them...We'll see, these are small steps. To get to 1,000, you first have to get to 900. I think I will get there," he said during the conversation.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who currently has 857 career goals said it was about enjoying the game and taking small steps at a time if he was to realise his ambitions.

"It's about continuing. These are small steps that motivate me to continue playing. I feel very happy about that," said Ronaldo.

"For the national team, I wanted to beat the record for goals and international caps. But I just want to keep enjoying it. I don't follow the records; they are the ones that follow me."

Ronaldo enjoying his football with the national team comes after a turbulent time during former manager Fernando Santos' tenure. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo was routinely benched by Santos as the Portuguese team made a timid quarterfinal exit at the marquee event.

(With inputs from agencies)

