'Will recover within a week' Maldini expects to recover from novel coronavirus

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini, who is down with the novel coronavirus expects to recover "within a week".

The 51-year-old, along with his 18-year-old son was in two weeks self-isolation after testing positive with the novel coronavirus.

The former Milan captain posted a video on Instagram: "With this video, I wanted to thank all those people who expressed on social media their love and concern for my and my son's health.

"We're fine -- we should be able to get rid of this virus within a week.

"Thanks for your continuing affection.

"I wanted to thank all those doctors, nurses, health workers, civil protection and law enforcement officers who are facing this emergency with the utmost professionalism and enormous courage.

"Once again, you make us feel proud of being Italian. Thanks again."

Maldini, who is currently club's technical director, brought great laurels to AC Milan, he featured in five Champions League wins during his tenure as the defender.

Earlier, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has finally admitted that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dybala took to twitter to make this announcement. In his tweet, he said that both he and his partner Oriana Sabatini were tested positive and the couple is currently in perfect condition as of now.

Another English team has been a victim of the novel coronavirus, four players of Portsmouth have been tested positive for COVID-19. James Bolton, Andy Cannon, Sean Raggett and Haji Mnoga have tested positive for the virus. The club's players went through tests after their FA fixture against Arsenal.