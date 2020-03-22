Dybala, Maldini reveal that they test positive for COVID-19, another English club falls victim

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has finally admitted that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dybala took to twitter to make this announcement. In his tweet, he said that both he and his partner Oriana Sabatini were tested positive and the couple is currently in perfect condition as of now.

The Argentinian forward wrote: "Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages."

Later, Milan legend Paolo Maldini was tested positive. The news was revealed by AC Milan. They tested Paolo on Saturday. His son, Daniel Maldini who is a striker in Milan's youth team tested positive of the global pandemic. Daniel was seen training with the first team a few weeks ago.

“Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others,” read a Milan statement. “They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.”

Yet another English team has been a victim of the novel coronavirus, four players of Portsmouth have been tested positive for COVID-19. James Bolton, Andy Cannon, Sean Raggett and Haji Mnoga have tested positive for the virus. The club's players went through tests after their FA fixture against Arsenal.

Portsmouth’s chief executive, Mark Catlin, told the club website: “Football is not immune from this virus and I can assure you that it only really hits home when those that you know contract it.”