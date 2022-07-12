'Will never forget this trip': David Warner shares heartfelt post for Sri Lanka amid economic crisis, protests

Australia batter David Warner shared a heartfelt note for Sri Lankan fans on social media post their conclusion of Aussie's tour of the country on Monday (July 11). Australia's tour of Sri Lanka came to an end with the hosts defeating Pat Cummins & Co. by an innings and 39 runs in the 2nd and final Test to draw the two-match series 1-1. It was a tour to remember for Australia considering the circumstances they were playing in in Sri Lanka.

Australia's tour of Sri Lanka kick-started with the visitors clinching the T20I series 2-1 before the hosts bounced back to win the five-match ODI series 3-2. There was quality cricket on display throughout the white-ball leg before the two teams gave their all in the two-match Test series which ended in a 1-1 draw.

While there was intense action on the field during the tour, Australian players found themselves in unforeseen circumstances towards the end of it with anti-government protests happening across Sri Lanka. Amid the Sri Lankans dealing with the worst-ever economic crisis in the country's history, cricket provided some respite.

Sri Lanka is dealing with an acute shortage of essential supplies, power cuts and soaring inflation amid political unrest and the economic crisis in the country. However, fans turned up in huge numbers at the stadiums to watch the matches between Sri Lanka and Australia. There was immense passion on display at the stands during the matches with fans celebrating the game wholeheartedly.

Australian batter Warner took to social media to share a heartfelt post for Sri Lanka and the cricket fans in the country thanking them for their amazing reception despite the difficult circumstances. Warner haled the fans for smiling through the adversities and said he would never forget this trip.

“Thank you Sri Lanka for hosting us here during what is an extremely difficult time. We are so grateful to be able to come here and play the game we love and know you all love supporting. You have opened your arms up to us and we will never forget this trip," Warner wrote in his Instagram post.

"What I love about your amazing country is no matter the circumstances you always have a smile on your face and are always so welcoming. Thank you and I can’t wait to one day visit for a holiday with my family," he added.

During the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia, protestors had gathered around the Galle Fort near the Galle Stadium which was hosting the match. Some protests enjoyed the cricketing action from far as the hosts managed to get the better of Australia in the final encounter to draw the series.