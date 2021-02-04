Will Marnus Labuschagne play in IPL 2021? The Aussie responds

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has shown plenty of class in Test cricket, however, and now he is experimenting his play in the shortest format of the game.

Labuschagne is currently playing for Brisbane Heats in the Big Bash League. He recently helped the Heats seal a playoff spot and also became the first player in BBL history to score 40+ runs and also taken 3+ wickets in the same game.

When asked, if he was willing to register in this year's Indian Premier League auction, Marnus said: "I think so..but yeah you throw your name in the hat and you see what happens. Like I said the IPL is a great competition and personally it would be the one that I would like to be the part of but you know let's see what happens."

The players' auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to be held on February 18 in Chennai. The official Twitter handle of Indian Premier League on Wednesday confirmed that the mini-auction will be held on February 18 while also confirming the venue of the event.

With IPL 2021 retention deadline day bringing plenty of action in regards to franchises retaining and releasing their respective players, the IPL 2021 mini-auction is expected to provide thrilling action as teams look to bolster their squads ahead of the much-awaited 14th season of IPL.

Smooth conduct of India's full-fledged home series against England, scheduled to start from February 5, should pave the way for the cash-rich tournament to be held at home.

Meanwhile, elite players like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris among others were released from their respective franchise on the IPL 2021 retention deadline.

Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2020 after a splendid show in the UAE as the Rohit Sharma-led outfit lifted a record fifth IPL trophy.