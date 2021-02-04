India vs England: Gautam Gambhir reveals his playing XI for 1st Test

After conquering Australia, India are set to host England in a four-match Test series starting from Friday. While Indian skipper Virat Kohli has already confirmed that Rishabh Pant will start the first Test ahead of Wriddhiman Saha as the specialist wicket-keeper, former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir has suggested his playing XI for the first Chennai Test.

With India back on their home soil, the playing XI combination changes a lot for the hosts as compared to starting line-up in away conditions. Given the history of Chennai wickets, India are likely to play three spinners and two pacers. Even veteran pacer Ishant Sharma is back in the team but Gambhir has picked Mohammed Siraj to start alongside Jasprit Bumrah, who will be playing his first home Test.

Gambhir, speaking on Star Sports Game Plan, went with the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill with Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane to follow. Gambhir picked the spin troika of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

With Ravindra Jadeja out of the England Test series with an injury, Axar Patel is likely to make his Test debut. Axar's ability with the bat makes him an ideal replacement for Jadeja. However, Washington Sundar, who made a sensational debut against Australia, is also in contention to start in the Chennai Test.

Gautam Gambhir's Indian playing XI for first Test vs England: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

India will play four Tests against England followed by three ODIs and five T20Is.