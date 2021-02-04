Indian skipper Virat Kohli reveals the greatest moment of his life

Indian skipper Virat Kohli held a virtual press conference ahead of the four-match Test series against England. While talking about strategies and game plan against England, he talked about fatherhood and still being connected with the team despite not being physically present with them during the recently concluded Australia series.

During the conference, Virat Kohli talked about becoming a father and said that it was the "greatest moment" of his life.

"Becoming a father has been the greatest moment of my life. I can't compare it to a series win. But the connection to the team doesn't go away even if I'm not there. We are invariably connected and I was watching all the action," said Virat Kohli.

Kohli had left the squad for paternity leave after a humiliating loss against the Australians in the first Test in Adelaide. Many cricketing experts believed that Team India were in for a whitewash against the mighty Australians due to Kohli's departure. However, Team India, led by Ajinkya Rahane, bounced back and went on to seal a historic win against the Australians. They also ended Australia's 32-year long dominance at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Virat talked about the Gabba Test and said: "I was actually watching Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur's partnership at Brisbane on my phone just before the doctor called me in."

Kohli will be back leading the team after missing the last three Tests against Australia to be with his wife on the birth of their first child. Ajinkya Rahane, in Kohli's absence, led the Indian team impeccably well as India won the series 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will have an optional practice session before the match starts on Friday in Chennai.

India last lost a home Test series back in 2012 – against England – and will look to continue their domination on home soil.