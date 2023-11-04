Will Lionel Messi return to Europe again? Argentine reveals after winning 8th Ballon d'Or

Days after winning a record eighth Ballon d'Or, Lionel Messi has ruled out returning to Europe after making the move to Inter Miami, earlier this year. Asked during an interview with L'Equipe if his playing time in Europe was over, where he represented Barcelona for several years, Messi replied in affirmative.

Messi's statement comes at a time when rumours were on the rise that he might return to Camp Nou for a fitting swansong.

"Yes. Thanks to God, I had an extraordinary career in Europe and won everything I have dreamed of. Now that I have decided to come to the USA, I don't think I will ever return to playing in Europe," Messi told the publication.

However, Messi admitted once again that he pondered coming back to Barcelona last summer but it just wasn’t meant to be.

"I could have returned, but it wasn't like that. It was something similar to what happened in 2021. It was very similar to having to go to Paris [Saint-Germain] in 2021. I thought about returning to Barca, about my life there, about retiring there as I always wanted, but it wasn't possible."

Messi was still at his best when Barcelona's dire financial condition forced the Argentine to move out of Spain to Paris. However, during his time in Paris, Messi was sidelined as the dressing room politics kept the atmosphere around the club, rather dull.

Consequently, Messi moved to Inter Miami, despite strong efforts from the Saudi Arabian clubs to sign him.

Messi and Ronaldo are done in Europe

Notably, Messi's intent to not return to Europe echoes similar sentiments as that of his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Earlier this year, Ronaldo during his unveiling as an Al-Nassr player said he came to Saudi Arabia as his work was done in Europe.

"I am so proud at making this big decision in my life and my career. My work in Europe is done. I played for all the most important clubs,” said Ronaldo.

"Nobody knows but I can say now that I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, in the US even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me," he added.

Despite not playing in Europe, both Messi and Ronaldo are playing an integral part in the fortunes of their team. While Messi is gearing up for Copa America defence next year, Ronaldo's sights are set on winning a second Euro 2024 trophy.