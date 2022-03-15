Will Jofra Archer play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022? England pacer responds

England pacer Jofra Archer was roped in by Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction last month for a big sum of Rs 8 crore (INR 80 million). Despite the BCCI having confirmed already that the fast bowler will not be available to play in the upcoming season, a number of teams expressed interest in acquiring his services at the auction.

Archer, who had initially pulled out of the IPL 2022 mega auction, enlisted himself later. Archer had undergone a second elbow operation in December last year and is currently recovering after his surgery. The injury setback was the reason behind his decision to not enter the IPL 2022 auction. However, he later put his name in the auction pool after the franchises were informed that he will be available to play from IPL 2023 and not the upcoming season this year.

While it is all but confirmed that he will not feature in IPL 2022, recent videos of the pacer have shown he has returned to training and has been bowling in full swing again. His on-track recovery has sparked speculations about whether Archer can make his comeback in IPL 2022 itself and pair up with the lethal Jasprit Bumrah for Mumbai Indians.

Archer himself responded to the question recently in an interview with Mumbai Indians. The England pacer said the fans should not get their hopes too high as he is not looking to play in the IPL this year as he would not like to rush his recovery despite having progressed faster than many had expected.

"As it stands, it was always going to be next year. I think I have progressed a bit faster than we all thought I would've. Which is still good, but it's still gonna be next year. I don't want to get anyone's hopes up too high. I don't wanna disappoint anyone. So, I am going to say next year," said Archer.

Archer's move to Mumbai Indians was one of the major talking points after the conclusion of the IPL 2022 mega auction as the England pacer is set to form a deadly duo with Bumrah, who is also one of the best fast bowlers in the world at present. The duo can together terrorise the best of batters in the league and make Mumbai Indians a dominant force as far as the bowling department is considered.

Archer has so far played 35 matches in his IPL career and has 46 wickets to his name. He made his IPL debut in 2018 for Rajasthan Royals and has since gone strength to strength in the league and his international career.