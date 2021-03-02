'Wickets are different today': Gautam Gambhir on Yuvraj Singh's tweet

Former World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh stirred controversy after tweeting about the pitch that was used for the third Test between India and England in Ahmedabad. The Indian player expressed his concerns over the Test match finishing in two days.

He said: "Finished in 2 days Not sure if that's good for test cricket! If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kinds of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800."

finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ?🤔However congratulations to 🇮🇳 @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant 💯 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 25, 2021 ×

The tweet began a raging debate on social media, with some agreeing with Yuvraj Singh, while some said that it was not needed given the accomplishments of spinners Axar Patel and R Ashwin.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir disagreed with Yuvraj Singh's opinion, however, agreed that Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh would have ended their careers with a lot more wickets, but due to factors other than pitches.

"Yes, wickets are different today but DRS today plays a huge role. Had there been DRS when Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh was bowling, Kumble would have gone to 1000 wickets and Harbhajan would have got around 700 wickets because DRS plays a massive role especially in India where there are lot of inside edges, or bat pads and stuff," Gambhir said on the 'Runorder' show on ESPNCricinfo when asked if he agrees with Yuvraj's tweet.

"From that point of view, I do agree with Yuvraj Singh, but from the point of view that had they played on these kinds of pitches, probably not. Because see, wickets have been the same for everyone. Ashwin doesn’t ask for these kinds of wickets, it’s the team management that asks for it. And when you prepare such wickets, Ashwin is under more pressure to deliver," Gambhir added.