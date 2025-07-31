/Wicket-keepers with most catches in ODIs, Dhoni is fourth, check who tops list

Wicketkeeping is always an important part of a cricket match. A skilled wicket-keeper can change the course of a match with quick stumpings, sharp run-outs and brilliant catches. Over the years, many outstanding wicket-keepers have left their mark in ODIs, scripted records and historic moments. Let’s have a look at the top five wicketkeepers with the most catches in ODI cricket history.

Top five wicket-keepers with most catches in ODIs

Adam Gilchrist (Australia)

Former Australian wicket-keeper, Adam Gilchrist, holds the record of most catches by a wicket-keeper in One Day Internationals. During his era, he took 417 catches in 287 ODI matches at an average of 1.679 dismissals per innings. He has 472 total dismissals (catches+stumpings) to his name, including a rare feat of six catches in a single game.

Mark Boucher (South Africa)

Former Proteas player, Mark Boucher, comes second on this elite list with 402 catches in just 295 ODIs at an average of 1.462 dismissals per innings. His sharp reflexes and focus made him a standout wicketkeeper.

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lankan veteran Kumar Sangakkara also features on this elite list. He grabbed 383 catches in 404 matches at an average of 1.365 dismissals per innings. He has 482 total dismissals to his name and was famous for his fast reflexes.

MS Dhoni (India)

Former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, comes fourth on this list with 321 catches in 350 ODIs at an average of 1.286. He has 444 total dismissals in his ODI career, including 123 stumpings (most by any wicketkeeper in ODI history).

Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)