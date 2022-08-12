WI vs NZ: When and where to watch West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I - IST time & streaming details

After being thrashed by India, Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies are now hosting Kane Williamson's New Zealand. Pooran & Co. have their back against the wall following a disastrous performance versus Team India at home.

With time running against them ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, the two-time winners West Indies have to regroup and start winning games at the earliest. The Windies lost the three-match T20I series opener, in Jamaica, versus the Kiwis and, thus, have to bounce back to not concede the series.

In the tour opener, New Zealand rode on quickfire knocks from Devon Conway, Williamson and Jimmy Neesham, the visitors posted 185-5. In reply, Shamarh Brooks' 43-ball 42 and cameos from Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith, WI only managed 172/7.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When will the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played on August 12, 2022 (Friday).

Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I be held?

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be held at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

At what time is the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I taking place?

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will commence at 6:30 PM GMT (1:30 PM local time). The IST time is 12:00 am.

How to watch West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live on TV?

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I's broadcast will not be available in India.

How to watch West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live streaming?

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I's live streaming will be on FanCode.