WI vs IND: Virat Kohli surpasses Virender Sehwag to become India's fifth-highest run-scorer in Tests

On Thursday (July 13), Virat Kohli achieved another milestone in his illustrious career. Coming out to bat after Indian captain Rohit Sharma departed for 103 on Day Two of the first Test versus West Indies, in Dominica, Kohli remained unbeaten on 36 as India strengthened their position to reach 312 for 2 in response to the Windies' 150. During his stay in the middle, Kohli attained another historic milestone as he surpassed former opener Virender Sehwag to become the fifth-highest run-getter for Team India in the red-ball format.

The list is spearheaded by Sachin Tendulkar, who ended his career with 15,921 runs in Test cricket. Rahul Dravid, known as The Wall, comes second. The current Indian head coach scored 13,265 runs whereas Little Master Sunil Gavaskar returned with 10,122 runs. VVS Laxman remains at the fourth spot with 8,781 runs whereas Kohli's tally now reads 8,515 runs, leaving behind Sehwag (who ended with a spectacular 8,503 runs for India). It is to be noted that Sehwag's overall tally reads 8,586 runs, however, 83 of them came for World XI versus Australia.

India's top five run-getters in Tests

1) Sachin Tendulkar - 15,921

2) Rahul Dravid - 13,265

3) Sunil Gavaskar - 10,122

4) VVS Laxman - 8,781

5) Virat Kohli - 8,515

Talking about the first Test, India are in a commanding position after stumps on Day Two in Dominica. In response to Kraigg Brathwaite-led Windies' 150, India are 312 for 2 courtesy of openers Rohit (103) and Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 143.

Kohli will aim for a big hundred -- which will be his maiden overseas ton since late 2018 -- to take India's lead beyond the 250-run mark on the third day's play on Friday (July 14). His next target would be to overtake Laxman's run-tally (8,781). At 34, Kohli continues to go strong in the red-ball format, averaging nearly 50 in over 100 Tests (110th currently).

