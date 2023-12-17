WI vs ENG: Phil Salt’s maiden ton powers England to their highest run- chase in 3rd T20I to keep series alive

Phil Salt slammed his maiden T20I hundred while Harry Brook hit 22 off the last over to power England to a famous seven-wicket win over the West Indies in the 3rd T20I, keeping themselves alive in the five-match series.

England chased down 223 with one ball remaining, completing their highest successful run-chase in this format.

England was back to its best in the white-ball cricket during the Grenada T20I on Saturday. Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, England picked two wickets inside the first two overs, sending both the openers packing. Nicholas Pooran and keeper-batter Shai Hope steadied the ship by taking their attack to the cleaners.

Following Shai Hope’s wicket in the eighth over, Pooran and captain Rovman Powell upped the ante, with Pooran completing his fifty soon after. While Pooran accelerated the innings, smashing six sixes and as many fours in his 45-ball 82-run stay at the crease, Powell complimented him by hitting 39.

Late blitz from Sherfane Rutherford and Jason Holder propelled West Indies to a massive 222 for six in the first innings.

Salt, Brook strike gold

England was off to a flyer in the run-chase, with Phil Salt and Jos Buttler going berserk with their stroke play. While Salt carried his decent run of form in this must-win game, captain Buttler revived his game with a fifty, hitting five fours and two sixes.

Two quick wickets halted England's momentum. They didn’t falter as Salt and Liam Livingstone held the innings together. Liam’s all-out approach helped Salt go for his maiden hundred as England neared completing their highest successful run-chase.

The tide turned for England when Brook joined Salt in the middle. The young batter struck gold in his brief stay at the crease, hitting 31 off just seven balls, 22 of which game off the last of Andre Russell, smashing a boundary and four sixes.

Salt’s maiden T20I hundred and Brooks's heroics kept the series alive for England.