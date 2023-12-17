South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Match preview and result prediction

New look India Team is ready to take centre stage at the Wanderers in Johannesburg against South Africa in the first of the three ODIs on Sunday (Dec 17). With top players from both camps unavailable for this ODI leg, new faces can pounce on this opportunity and press for their case as regular starters. Here is the match preview and result prediction of the first ODI between South Africa and India.

Although the forecast predicts around 40% thunderstorms on the match day in Johannesburg, the outfield is expected to be quick at one of the highest-scoring venues in South Africa.

In the absence of the star players in regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, India will play a relatively younger side, with at least two debutants taking the field – Rajat Patidar and Sai Sudharsan.

The experienced duo of Shreyas Iyer and stand-in captain KL Rahul will take care of the middle-order duties. In-form batter Rinku Singh and returning Sanju Samson will provide stability and needed acceleration in the lower order.

Axar Patel will also feature in today’s game as India might play Arshdeep, Mukesh and Avesh as their three frontline seamers. The last match’s hero, Kuldeep Yadav, will lead the spin attack.

Meanwhile, the home team will have its challenges heading into the first ODI against India in the absence of Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada. The Proteas will have a couple of debutants in Tony de Zorzi and Nandre Burger as they look for an early breakthrough in this three-match series.

South Africa’s middle-order will be their biggest strength, with all World Cup-bound players available, including captain Aiden Markram and the hard-hitting pair of Henrich Klassen and Rassie Van der Dussan. David Miller, usually, would be a force to reckon with in the lower order and like to make his presence felt.

Much like India, South Africa’s bowling attack will be its weaker link, with lesser-experienced pacers likely to make it to the final XI.

Match Prediction

In the first ODI for both teams since the 2023 World Cup, the South Africa Team looks settled and will enter the contest as favourites.

Predicted XIs –

India - Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

South Africa - Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams